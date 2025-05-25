San Jose Earthquakes vs. Houston Dynamo FC: Full Match Highlights: Wild West 6-Goal Showdown!
May 25, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
San Jose Earthquakes YouTube Video
Watch every match with MLS Season Pass on Apple TV: http://apple.co/MLS
The plays here: https://www.mlssoccer.com/messi/
Subscribe Now: https://www.youtube.com/c/mls
Follow us on: - TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@mls?lang=en - Instagram: http://instagram.com/mls - Twitter: https://twitter.com/MLS - Like us on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/MLS
Para Español: - Instagram: http://instagram.com/mlses - Twitter: https://twitter.com/MLSes - Facebook: facebook.com/espanol.mls
For more information about MLS, go to the league's official website: http://www.MLSsoccer.com, en español http://www.MLSes.com
#mls #highlights #goals
Major League Soccer Stories from May 25, 2025
- Sporting Rallies for 3-3 Draw - Sporting Kansas City
- San Jose Rallies From Two Goals Down to Earn Draw, Extend Unbeaten Streak in All Competitions to Seven Games - San Jose Earthquakes
- Yapi's Goal, Hansen's Shutout Power Win Over St. Louis CITY SC - Colorado Rapids
- Chancalay and Urruti Open 2025 MLS Accounts in Thrilling Draw - New England Revolution
- Unbeaten in 14! 'Caps Come Back in Salt Lake! - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Houston Dynamo FC Earn 3-3 Road Draw Versus San Jose Earthquakes - Houston Dynamo FC
- Utah Native Zavier Gozo Nets First-Ever RSL Goal in Home Defeat to Vancouver - Real Salt Lake
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent San Jose Earthquakes Stories
- San Jose Rallies From Two Goals Down to Earn Draw, Extend Unbeaten Streak in All Competitions to Seven Games
- Earthquakes Sign Goalkeeper Luca Ulrich to Short-Term Loan Agreement
- Earthquakes Face Houston Dynamo FC at PayPal Park Tonight at 7:30 p.m. PT
- Earthquakes to Host Austin FC in 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Quarterfinals on July 8 Or 9
- Earthquakes Defender DeJuan Jones Called to U.S. National Team Roster for June Training Camp