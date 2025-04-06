San Jose Earthquakes vs. D.C. United: Full Match Highlights: Josef Martínez Hat Trick
April 6, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
San Jose Earthquakes YouTube Video
For more information about MLS, go to the league's official website: http://www.MLSsoccer.com, en español http://www.MLSes.com
#mls #highlights #sanjoseearthquakes #dcunited
San Jose Earthquakes Statistics
