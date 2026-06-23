San Jose Earthquakes to Host Bay Area's Largest Summer Fireworks Show for 105th California Clasico vs. LA Galaxy at Stanford Stadium

Published on June 23, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Jose Earthquakes News Release







SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Earthquakes are celebrating America's 250th Birthday with the Bay Area's largest summer fireworks show at the 105th California Clasico presented by El Camino Health on Saturday, July 25, against the archrival LA Galaxy at Stanford Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m. PT and will be broadcast globally on Apple TV, as well as via local radio KSFO 810 AM (English) and 1370 AM La Kaliente (Spanish).

In light of the announcement, the Earthquakes are offering a special Fireworks 4-Pack - four Upper Midfield tickets for just $120 - now through Sunday, June 28, at 11:59 p.m. PT. Single-game tickets are also available for sale to the general public HERE.

The most iconic rivalry in Major League Soccer returns in compelling fashion, with each of the first 10,000 fans through the doors receiving a custom Quakes x Americana Shirsey presented by El Camino Health. In addition, the festivities include a pregame Fan Fest and commemorative halftime performance celebrating a pivotal milestone in our country's history-250 years since the signing of the Declaration of Independence. Following the match, the fans will look up at a brilliantly illuminated sky for the Bay Area's largest summer fireworks show.

The annual California Clasico will be played at Stanford Stadium for the 13th time since the game first came to The Farm in 2012, with last year's 1-1 draw attracting 42,881 fans-the second-highest MLS regular-season attendance west of the Mississippi River in 2025. In all, the Quakes are 5-3-4 in 12 matches against the Galaxy at Stanford, including four come-from-behind victories.

The Earthquakes return to action Friday, July 3, in an international friendly at PayPal Park vs. LIGA MX's Club Tijuana; tickets are on sale HERE. The Black and Blue resume the Major League Soccer season on Wednesday, July 22, against Orlando City SC, also at PayPal Park, before the 105th California Clasico against the Galaxy at Stanford Stadium just three days later. The only way to guarantee a seat to all remaining 2026 Earthquakes home games is by purchasing Half Season Tickets. Single-game and group tickets for matches at PayPal Park are now available to the general public.







Major League Soccer Stories from June 23, 2026

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