San Jose Barracuda Re-Sign Forward Evan Weinger

July 23, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release





San Jose, Ca - The San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda), proud American Hockey League (@TheAHL) affiliate of the San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks), and General Manager Joe Will announced today that the club has re-signed forward Evan Weinger (@EvanWeinger). Per club policy, terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

"We're excited to have Evan back for his third season," said Will. "Evan creates opportunities through his speed and tenaciousness, and has improved throughout his tenure with the Barracuda."

Through his first two professional seasons in San Jose, Weinger, 23, has totaled 42 points (20 goals, 22 assists), 18 penalty minutes and a plus-12 rating in 98 AHL contests. In a shortened 2019-20 campaign, the El Segundo, California native ranked second on the Barracuda in plus/minus (+12), and first among forwards, and tied for first on the team in shorthanded goals (3).

Prior to his time in San Jose, the six-foot, 195-pounder skated in 251 WHL (@TheWHL) games with the Portland Winterhawks (@pdxwinterhawks) and Brandon Wheat Kings (@bdnwheatkings) over four seasons, collecting 146 points (68 goals, 78 assists), 120 penalty minutes and a plus-17 rating.

The Barracuda originally signed the undrafted free agent on March 3, 2018.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from July 23, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.