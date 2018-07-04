San Jose Barracuda Announce Changes to Hockey Department

SAN JOSE - San Jose Barracuda General Manager Joe Will today announced changes to the team's coaching and support staff.

Jimmy Bonneau and Michael Chiasson will join Head Coach Roy Sommer's staff as assistant coaches.

Both Bonneau and Chiasson were most recently working in the Sharks scouting department.

"It became clear from the beginning that when Jimmy and Michael joined our organization they had an aptitude for coaching," said Will. "Both men have great knowledge of the game and are going to really help develop our young players. We're excited to have them join the Barracuda coaching staff."

Bonneau recently completed his second season as a professional scout with the Sharks, after playing 11 seasons of professional hockey as a forward with various clubs in the American Hockey League and East Coast Hockey League. From 2011-15, he played under Sommer with the Worcester Sharks, the Sharks then-AHL affiliate. He played in 153 games with Worcester over four seasons, posting 14 points (five goals, nine assists) and served as an alternate captain during the 2013-14 season. The Baie-Comeau, Quebec native finished his AHL career with 30 points (11 goals, 19 assists) and 988 penalty minutes in 348 career games.

Chiasson just finished his first season as an amateur scout for the Sharks. Chiasson, 27, last played professionally for Ã...mÃ¤ls SK in Sweden's Division 2 league during the 2015-16 season, collecting 24 points (five goals, 19 assists) in 28 games. The former defenseman played collegiately at the University of Michigan, for four seasons, recording three goals, 13 assists, 47 penalty minutes and a plus-14 rating in 86 games while studying Sport Management. The Grosse Pointe, Michigan, native is the son of Steve Chiasson, who played 13 season in the NHL with the Detroit Red Wings, Calgary Flames and Carolina Hurricanes.

"Our development staff that's comprised of Sommer, Evgeni Nabokov, Mike Ricci, Bryan Marchment, Dirk Graham, and Niklas Sundstrom have extensive experience in the game and a track record of mentoring our young prospects," said Will. "Bonneau and Chiasson are an extension of that group."

Assistant Coach Ryan Mougenel will not be returning to the Barracuda for the 2018-19 season.

"Ryan has been a big part of our success over the last four seasons in San Jose and in Worcester," said Will. "We want to thank him and his family for their contributions and wish them the best in the future."

Will also announced that Mike Murphy will serve as head equipment manager, Austin Rodriguez as assistant equipment manager and Will Leonard as head athletic trainer.

Murphy spent last season as the Barracuda assistant equipment manager and previously worked in the Southern Professional Hockey League with the Macon Mayhem. Rodriguez, a native of Discovery Bay, spent last season assisting the Barracuda equipment staff along with managing the visiting NHL locker room during Sharks games.

Leonard, a native of San Jose, most recently served as the head athletic trainer at Notre Dame High School.

Marcello Martinelli and Nick Gialdini will be returning for their third season as the team's strength and conditioning coordinator and video coach/hockey operations assistant. In addition, Gianluca Scotuzzi will be returning for his second season as a grad assistant athletic trainer working under Leonard.

