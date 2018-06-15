San Francisco Giants Update Status on Chase Johnson

June 15, 2018 - Eastern League (EL) - Richmond Flying Squirrels News Release





Richmond, VA - Flying Squirrels pitcher Chase Johnson was released from the hospital last night and is currently with the team in Harrisburg, Pa. Johnson was placed on the seven-day disabled list today with a concussion and will remain under the supervision of the San Francisco Giants medical staff. The Flying Squirrels and San Francisco Giants appreciate fans concerns regarding Chase and look forward to seeing him back out on the mound this season.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from June 15, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.