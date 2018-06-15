San Francisco Giants Update Status on Chase Johnson
June 15, 2018 - Eastern League (EL) - Richmond Flying Squirrels News Release
Richmond, VA - Flying Squirrels pitcher Chase Johnson was released from the hospital last night and is currently with the team in Harrisburg, Pa. Johnson was placed on the seven-day disabled list today with a concussion and will remain under the supervision of the San Francisco Giants medical staff. The Flying Squirrels and San Francisco Giants appreciate fans concerns regarding Chase and look forward to seeing him back out on the mound this season.
