San Diego Wave FC vs. Utah Royals FC - Game Highlights 03/22/2025 Nationwidefull
March 23, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
San Diego Wave FC YouTube Video
A thrilling second half leads to a nail biter as the San Diego Wave defeated the Utah Royals 3-2!
Watch every goal, every save live on ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, Prime Video, ION, Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, CBS and NWSL+ this season!
Check out the San Diego Wave FC Statistics
• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...
National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 23, 2025
- Bay FC Bests Racing Louisville Behind First-Half Scores by Joelle Anderson, Karlie Lema - Bay FC
- Utah Royals Fall in First Road Test of 2025 - Utah Royals FC
- San Diego Wave FC Earn 1-1 Draw in Season Opener Against Angel City FC at BMO Stadium - San Diego Wave FC
- Racing Drops Season's First Road Test at Bay FC - Racing Louisville FC
- San Diego Wave FC Secure 3-2 Win in Home Opener Against Utah Royals - San Diego Wave FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent San Diego Wave FC Stories
- San Diego Wave FC Earn 1-1 Draw in Season Opener Against Angel City FC at BMO Stadium
- San Diego Wave FC Secure 3-2 Win in Home Opener Against Utah Royals
- Match Day Info: San Diego Wave FC vs. Utah Royals
- Match Preview: San Diego Wave FC vs. Utah Royals
- San Diego Wave FC and FOX 5 / KUSI Renew TV Broadcast Partnership Ahead of 2025 NWSL Season