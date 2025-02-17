San Diego Wave FC Loans Forward Mya Jones to AFC Toronto
February 17, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
San Diego Wave FC News Release
SAN DIEGO - San Diego Wave FC announced today that the Club has loaned forward Mya Jones to AFC Toronto of the Northern Super League for the 2025 season.
Jones, 23, was drafted by San Diego from the University of Memphis in the 2024 NWSL Draft and she made her professional debut on April 27, 2024. In her rookie season, the forward made 19 regular season appearances and scored two goals for the Wave.
Transaction Details: San Diego Wave FC loans forward Mya Jones to AFC Toronto through the 2025 season.
