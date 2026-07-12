San Diego Wave FC Falls, 2-0, to Angel City FC at Snapdragon Stadium

Published on July 11, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

San Diego Wave FC News Release









San Diego Wave FC battles Angel City FC

(San Diego Wave FC) San Diego Wave FC battles Angel City FC(San Diego Wave FC)

SAN DIEGO - San Diego Wave FC fell short 2-0 to Angel City FC at Snapdragon Stadium on Saturday night.

Angel City opened the scoring in the 17th minute when Jun Endo delivered a cross into the box that found the head of Maiaru Niehues, who directed her header into the back of the net.

The visitors doubled their advantage nine minutes later after a throw-in bounced inside the penalty area to Ary Borges. The Brazilian controlled the ball with her chest before slotting her shot past the goalkeeper.

San Diego continued to push for a response throughout the second half. Kimmi Ascanio earned a penalty kick in the 85th minute, but rookie Lia Godfrey's attempt struck the woodwork and deflected for a corner kick.

The Wave controlled much of the match, finishing with 63% possession while outshooting Angel City 18-12. San Diego generated 12 of its 18 shots in the second half, recorded 35 final-third entries, held 71% possession after halftime and earned all 10 of its corner kicks in the second half but were unsuccessful in finding the net.

Next on the schedule: Wave FC travels to play the Kansas City Current at CPCKC Stadium on Friday, July 17 with kickoff slated for 5:00 p.m. PT. The broadcast is set to be broadcast live on Prime Video.

Social: Twitter - @sandiegowavefc | Instagram - @sandiegowavefc | Facebook

Notes:

Kenza Dali created her 39th chance of the season, the most of any other player in the NWSL.

San Diego held possession over Angel City 63 to 37 in the match and outshot the visitors 18-12.

Box Score:

San Diego Wave FC 0:2 Angel City FC

Scoring Summary:

LA - Niehues (5) 17'

LA - Borges (2) (Shores, 3) 26'

Misconduct Summary:

SD - Corley (Caution) 5'

SD - Morroni (Caution) 18'

LA - Jonsdottir (Caution) 44'

LA - Shores (Caution) 81'

San Diego Wave FC: GK Agudelo, D Morroni, D McNabb, D Wesley, D Van Zanten (Armstrong 74'), M Ascanio, M Dali © (Fazer 60'), M Corley, F Portilho (Wynalda 60'), F Ludmila (Byars HT), F Barcenas (Godfrey HT)

Subs not used: GK Haračić, D Harrison, M Fusco, F Leon

Angel City FC: GK Anderson, D Thompson, D Gorden ©, D Sams, D Shores, M Lageyre, M Borges, M Sentnor (Martin 90'), F Endo (Suarez 36'), F Jonsdottir (Chilufya 90'), F Niehues (Emslie 60')

Subs not used: GK Seabert, D Mattice, D Cherry, F Tiernan, F Phair

Stats Summary: SD / LA

Shots: 18 / 12

Shots on Target: 6 / 4

Saves: 2 / 6

Corners: 10 / 3

Fouls: 6 / 14

Offsides: 0 / 0

Possession: 63% / 37%

Attendance: 15,881

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National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 11, 2026

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