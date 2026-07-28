San Diego Wave FC Acquires English Midfielder Laila Harbert

Published on July 28, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

San Diego Wave FC News Release







SAN DIEGO - San Diego Wave FC announced today that the Club has acquired midfielder Laila Harbert from Arsenal F.C. through the 2029 NWSL season.

Media assets of Laila Harbert can be found here. (Credit: San Diego Wave FC) "We're really excited to welcome Laila to San Diego. She's an exciting young talent with exceptional technical quality, vision, and composure under pressure," said Sporting Director and General Manager Camille Ashton. "We look forward to supporting her continued development and seeing the impact she will make with this team this season and for years to come."

Harbert developed through Arsenal's academy system after joining the club at nine years old before signing her first professional contract in January 2025. The 19-year-old most recently spent the second half of the 2025-26 Women's Super League season on loan with Everton. Harbert earned her first NWSL experience during the second half of the 2025 season while on loan with Portland Thorns FC, where she made five regular-season appearances. Prior to signing her first WSL contract, Harbert spent time with Southampton FC in the WSL2, making nine appearances with eight starts, while also featuring for Watford of the WSL2 during the 2023-24 campaign through a dual-registration agreement, appearing in 14 matches.

At the international level, Harbert has represented England across multiple youth national team levels, most recently starting in every match for the U-19 Women's National Team as England secured qualification for the 2026 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup. She also helped England win the Women's U-23 European Friendly Finals in April 2025 and previously captained the U-17 Lionesses to their first-ever UEFA Women's Under-17 Championship Final in 2024, alongside a fourth-place finish at the 2024 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup.

Transaction: San Diego Wave FC acquires midfielder Laila Harbert from Arsenal F.C. through the 2029 NWSL season.

Name: Laila Harbert

Position: Midfielder

Height: 5-5

Birthdate: January 3, 2007

Hometown: Bexley, United Kindom

Citizenship: United Kindom

Previous Club: Arsenal F.C.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 28, 2026

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