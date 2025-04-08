San Diego Strike Force at Bay Area Panthers

April 8, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

San Diego Strike Force YouTube Video







WEEK 3 HIGHLIGHTS The Panthers defended home turf in a gritty in-state clash against the Strike Force! Relive the top moments from this in-state battle.

• Discuss this story on the Indoor Football League message board...





Indoor Football League Stories from April 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.