San Diego Strike Force at Arizona Rattlers
August 2, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)
In the Western Conference Championship, the No. 4 seed San Diego Strike Force (11- 6) visit the Desert Diamond Arena to take on the No. 3 seed Arizona Rattlers (12-5). The winner of this game punches their ticket to the 2024 IFL National Championship, with the opportunity of hoisting the championship trophy on Saturday, Aug. 17.
