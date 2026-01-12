San Diego Sockers vs. Utica City FC - 1.11.26 - 2025/26 MASL Season

Published on January 11, 2026 under Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

San Diego Sockers YouTube Video







In a rare East-West matchup, it's the San Diego Sockers wrapping up a two-game swing with a visit to Utica City FC

From the Adirondack Back Center in Utica, NY







Major Arena Soccer League Stories from January 11, 2026

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.