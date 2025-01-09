San Diego Sockers vs. Tacoma Stars - 1.10.25
January 9, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)
San Diego Sockers YouTube Video
San Diego Sockers take on West Coast rivals Tacoma Stars in this classic MASL Matchup. Live from accesso ShoWare Center in Kent, WA.
