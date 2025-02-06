San Diego Sockers vs. St. Louis Ambush - 2.8.25

February 6, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

San Diego Sockers YouTube Video







San Diego Sockers take on St. Louis Ambush Live from Family Arena in St. Charles, MO.

