San Diego Sockers vs. Kansas City Comets

March 8, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

San Diego Sockers YouTube Video







San Diego Sockers take on the Kansas City Comets Live from Cable Dahmer Arena.

• Discuss this story on the Major Arena Soccer League message board...





Major Arena Soccer League Stories from March 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.