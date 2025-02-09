San Diego Sockers vs. Kansas City Comets - February 7th, 2025

February 9, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

San Diego Sockers YouTube Video







It's a clash between two legacy clubs in indoor soccer when the San Diego Sockers take on the Kansas City Comets

Live from Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence, MO

• Discuss this story on the Major Arena Soccer League message board...





Major Arena Soccer League Stories from February 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.