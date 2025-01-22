San Diego Sockers vs. Empire Strykers - 1.20.25

January 22, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

San Diego Sockers YouTube Video







It's another edition of the SoCal Clash when the San Diego Sockers travel north to take on the Empire Strykers

Live from Toyota Arena in Ontario, CA

