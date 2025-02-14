San Diego Sockers vs. Chihuahua Savage - 2.14.25

February 14, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

San Diego Sockers YouTube Video







San Diego Sockers vs. Chihuahua Savage Live from Corner Sport Arena in Chihuahua, MX.

• Discuss this story on the Major Arena Soccer League message board...





Major Arena Soccer League Stories from February 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.