SAN DIEGO SOCKERS Midwest Weekend: Tav's Takes: MASL Monday

February 10, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Welcome back to MASL Monday! This week, we're recapping the San Diego Sockers' crucial Midwest swing, as they took on the Kansas City Comets and St. Louis Ambush. Plus, we're joined by special guest Joey Tavernese, who helps preview the MASL All-Star Game and provides expert insights on the second half of the season. Don't miss our analysis, debate, and interviews-subscribe and join the MASL conversation!

