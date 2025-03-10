San Diego SOCKERS 9 Point Week - Are They a LOCK for the Finals?: MASL Monday

March 10, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) YouTube Video







Join us on MASL Monday as we welcome the voice of the San Diego Sockers Craig Elsten to the show! On the heels of San Diego's huge week, we debate if the Sockers are primed for another Ron Newman Cup Finals run. Also, a weekend review with St. Louis holding the final playoff position and the Empire Strykers winning a huge contest against the Tacoma Stars. All of that and more on this week's MASL Monday!

