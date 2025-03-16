San Diego Seals's Wesley Berg with a Goal vs. Desert Dogs

March 16, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

SO. SMOOTH.

Wes Berg with the WILD around-the-world shot

It was so smooth it should make #SCtop10, in fact

