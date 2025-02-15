San Diego Seals vs Buffalo Bandits
February 15, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
San Diego Seals YouTube Video
Down Goes Buffalo!
Led by Wes Berg (5G, 1A) the Seals march into Banditland and hand the Bandits their first loss of the season; a 14-13 overtime thriller.
