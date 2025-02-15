San Diego Seals vs Buffalo Bandits

February 15, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Down Goes Buffalo!

Led by Wes Berg (5G, 1A) the Seals march into Banditland and hand the Bandits their first loss of the season; a 14-13 overtime thriller.

