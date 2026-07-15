San Diego Portland in 24 Hours

Published on July 15, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

San Diego Wave FC YouTube Video







NWSL Summer of Soccer Content Creator Katlyn Stevens is here, there, everywhere for the Cascadia Rivalry! From Portland to Seattle, the fun never stops!

#NWSLOnTour







National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 15, 2026

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