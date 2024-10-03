San Diego Mojo Partners with Local Teams to Launch the San Diego Pro Sports Military Alliance

October 3, 2024 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

San Diego Mojo News Release







SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Mojo and the San Diego professional sports community are coming together in a way that has never been done before to jointly support local servicemembers and military installations throughout San Diego County. The San Diego Mojo, Clippers, Gulls, Legion, Seals, Sharks, Sockers and Strike Force are all uniting to form the San Diego Pro Sports Military Alliance.

Rather than each of San Diego's pro sports teams independently establishing relationships with the local miliary community, the goal of the San Diego Pro Sports Military Alliance is for the teams to collectively work together to recognize and reward the service and sacrifice of active-duty, veteran and retired military servicemembers and their families.

The launch of the initiative was announced Thursday, Oct. 3 at a media event on the deck of the USS Midway Museum with San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria, San Diego Sport Innovators Executive Director Bob Rief, Seals CEO Paul Speaker, Clippers and Sockers Director of Community Relations Chasen Eddow and Legion CEO Dave Haigh among the presenters.

As home to the largest concentration of sea-based power in the world, the importance of the military community to San Diego cannot be overstated. Military members and their families are a vital element of the tapestry that makes up America's Finest City.

Complimentary and discounted tickets, in-game promotions, on-base activations, and support for military members and their families all will be cornerstones of the San Diego Pro Sports Military Alliance. Already, the participating teams have come together to participate in volunteer activities with local military and veteran service organizations, and to formally celebrate and kick off this new partnership, all the participating teams will be taking part in a host of on-site activations at four different military bases in San Diego next Tuesday (Oct. 8) and Friday (Oct. 11).

Alliance members also will have a presence at military events unique to San Diego, including Fleet Week and the annual MCAS Miramar Air Show that features the Navy's Blue Angels.

There is also a business model to the San Diego Pro Sports Military Alliance which will feature a shared revenue model for advertising and sponsorship dollars to be divided among its members. And a website (https://www.sdmilitarytix.com) has been created where military members and their families can see what sporting events are scheduled along with links to access complimentary and discounted tickets from each of the participating teams.

San Diego Sport Innovators played a key role in bringing the local pro sports teams together to form the San Diego Pro Sports Military Alliance.

"This Alliance shows terrific leadership from our local professional sports teams to come together as one to recognize and support our San Diego military community," Rief said. "As a military dependent as child, I can tell you first-hand, re-locating to a new city, establishing friendships and getting into the flow in a new location is a formidable task. The Alliance has made accessing all our pro sport games easy with a one-click website. And of course, these teams have awesome games across the spectrum of sports from lacrosse to 'futbol.' It's so cool to welcome the military community with the timeless "Play On!"

