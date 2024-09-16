San Diego Mojo Holds USAV Try Volleyball Clinic with Storm Volleyball Club

CHULA VISTA, Calif. - The San Diego Mojo and USA Volleyball teamed up with Storm Volleyball Club on Sunday to host a free "Try Volleyball" clinic - a national program created to introduce kids to the sport at the local level at no cost. Designed for children in grades 1-8, the clinic featured two sessions at Parkway Gymnasium with a total of 150 participants, the largest USAV Try Volleyball clinic in the nation.

The introductory clinic was led by a pair of USA Volleyball Olympians - San Diego Mojo head coach Tayyiba Haneef-Park (2004, '08, '12) and Mojo assistant coach Deitre Collins-Parker (1988). Haneef-Park and Collins-Parker, along with the Storm Volleyball Club coaching staff, guide participants who were eager to try volleyball for the first time in a fun and safe environment with a trained coaching staff.

Try Volleyball participants received an engaging and informative introduction to volleyball while also connecting with their local community volleyball organization-all at no cost. Clinics are hosted by local volleyball clubs and sports organizations in communities across the U.S. and are sanctioned by USA Volleyball and its 40 regional volleyball associations (regions).

USA Volleyball is celebrating Try Volleyball for Free following the excitement of the Olympic & Paralympic Games in Paris with a nationwide series of clinics from September 13-22, 2024.

