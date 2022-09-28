San Diego Gulls to Host Ontario Reign in Exhibition Game October 8 at Pechanga Arena San Diego

September 28, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release







SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Gulls announced today that individual tickets for the American Hockey League (AHL) club's lone exhibition game are on sale now. The Gulls host the Ontario Reign for a preseason contest Saturday, Oct. 8 (7 p.m. PT) at Pechanga Arena San Diego.

Individual tickets to the Gulls vs. Reign preseason game will be $10 for all fans, with current Gulls Elite Members receiving a special discount, and all seating is general admission (first-come, first-served basis). Parking at Pechanga Arena will be free of charge in arena lots. In order to take advantage of Pechanga Arena's on-site lots, fans are encouraged to arrive early. Pechanga Arena doors will open to the general public at 6 p.m. on the day of the game.

The San Diego Gulls Foundation will hold an Unlocking the Vault Sale on the concourse at Section 10, featuring signed memorabilia from Gulls players past and present. Autographed items include team-signed sticks and jerseys, pieces of the official red line, past promotional jerseys, signed hats and more. The San Diego Gulls Foundation will also host a Surprise Puck Sale featuring player-signed pucks from past promotional nights. A limited number of Surprise Pucks will be available for $15 at the San Diego Gulls Foundation booth on the concourse at Section 10 (limit five per person). All proceeds raised via the fundraisers will benefit the San Diego Gulls Foundation.

Gulls fans will have the opportunity to take advantage of special offers on select merchandise at in-arena merchandise stands located at the Northwest sections of Pechanga Arena. All fans will have the chance to win tickets to the club's Home Opener on Oct. 21 through an enter to win contest held at the service desk on the concourse at Section 3.

The Gulls are entering their eighth season in San Diego this October and will open the 2022-23 regular season on the road Friday, Oct. 14 against the Grand Rapids Griffins at Van Andel Arena (4 p.m. PT). The team will hold its home opener on Friday, Oct. 21 versus the Ontario Reign at Pechanga Arena San Diego (7 p.m. PT).

Gulls Elite Memberships are the best way to secure tickets for all home games at Pechanga Arena San Diego. Current Gulls Elite Members are invited to Pechanga Arena for the club's annual relocation event prior to the Gulls preseason game Oct. 8 from 1-3 p.m. for the opportunity to view the best available seat locations. Fans interested in becoming a Gulls Elite Member are invited to attend a Select-A-Seat event from 3-4 p.m. where they can view and select their preferred seats for the upcoming season. Memberships can be purchased for as little as $15 per game ($540) for the 2022-23 season and include exclusive benefits such as free parking, flexible ticket exchanges, a dedicated members-only entrance into Pechanga Arena, access to exclusive Gulls Elite Member events with Gulls players and coaches, Stella Artois Lounge access and much more. Fans can become a Gulls Elite Member by emailing Tickets@sandiegogulls.com.

