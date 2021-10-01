San Diego Gulls Sign Morgan Adams-Moisan to One-Year Contract

SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Gulls announced today that the American Hockey League (AHL) club has signed forward Morgan Adams-Moisan to a one-year contract through the 2021-22 AHL season.

Adams-Moisan, 24 (2/6/97), has recorded 1-1=2 points and 26 penalty minutes (PIM) in 16 career AHL games with Laval. He earned 8-6=14 points with a +3 rating and 123 penalty minutes (PIM) in 37 games with the Fort Wayne Comets of the ECHL during the 2020-21 season and added 1-2=3 points in seven postseason games to help Fort Wayne claim the 2021 Kelly Cup Championship. The 6-2, 216-pound winger has earned 32-24=56 points with 288 PIM in 134 career ECHL games with Fort Wayne and Maine.

A native of La Tuque, Quebec, Adams-Morgan collected 42-44=86 points with a +17 rating and 310 PIM in 220 career Quebec Major Junior Hockey League games with the Drummondville and Blaineville-Boisbriand from 2014-2018. He led Drummondville in goals (32) and ranked third in scoring (32-29=61 points) during his final junior season in 2017-18.

