San Diego Gulls Sign Corey Tropp to One-Year Contract

July 23, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release





SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Gulls announced today that the American Hockey League (AHL) club has signed right wing Corey Tropp to a one-year contract through the 2018-19 AHL season.

Tropp, 28 (7/25/89), has scored 75-127=202 points with 410 penalty minutes (PIM) in 287 career AHL games with San Diego (2015-present), Albany (2015-16), Rochester (2011-13) and Portland (2010-11). The 6-0, 185-pound native of Grosse Pointe Woods, Mich. leads San Diego in all-time scoring (43-65=108), goals and power-play goals (23), and ranks second in club history with 127 games played.

Acquired by the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for Tim Jackman and a seventh-round selection in the 2017 National Hockey League (NHL) Draft on Feb. 29, 2016, Tropp scored 17-26=43 points with 119 PIM in 50 games with San Diego last season and led the club with 11 power-play goals.

Selected by the Buffalo Sabres in the third round (89th overall) of the 2007 NHL Draft, Tropp has appeared in 149 NHL contests with Anaheim (2016-17), Columbus (2013-15) and Buffalo (2011-13), collecting 6-21=27 points with 133 PIM.

