San Diego Gulls Recall Dostie

May 27, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release





SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Gulls announced today that the American Hockey League (AHL) club has recalled center Alex Dostie from the Tulsa Oilers of the ECHL.

Dostie, 22 (4/13/97), recorded 2-2=4 points with six penalty minutes (PIM) in 35 regular-season games with the Gulls. The 5-10, 172-pound forward has appeared in 78 career AHL games with San Diego, collecting 5-9=14 points. The Drummondville, Quebec native appeared in 20 ECHL playoff games with Tulsa to help the Oilers to the Western Conference Finals, scoring 14-10=24 points to co-lead the ECHL in postseason goals and rank tied for second among playoff leaders in points. In five regular contests with Tulsa, Dostie tallied 4-4=8 points.

