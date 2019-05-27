San Diego Gulls Recall Dostie
May 27, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release
SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Gulls announced today that the American Hockey League (AHL) club has recalled center Alex Dostie from the Tulsa Oilers of the ECHL.
Dostie, 22 (4/13/97), recorded 2-2=4 points with six penalty minutes (PIM) in 35 regular-season games with the Gulls. The 5-10, 172-pound forward has appeared in 78 career AHL games with San Diego, collecting 5-9=14 points. The Drummondville, Quebec native appeared in 20 ECHL playoff games with Tulsa to help the Oilers to the Western Conference Finals, scoring 14-10=24 points to co-lead the ECHL in postseason goals and rank tied for second among playoff leaders in points. In five regular contests with Tulsa, Dostie tallied 4-4=8 points.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from May 27, 2019
- San Diego Gulls Recall Dostie - San Diego Gulls
- Geekie Sends Checkers to First Calder Cup Finals - Charlotte Checkers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.