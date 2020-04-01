San Diego Gulls Provide Meals to Local Hospitals

Today the San Diego Gulls Foundation and the hockey club's players' direct donations provided hundreds of lunch and dinner meals to hospitals in San Diego. The team provided 775 individual meals from five local restaurants to five San Diego hospitals as a small token of appreciation to local doctors, nurses and hospital personnel caring for the community amidst the coronavirus.

The San Diego Gulls Foundation purchased meals at four local restaurant partners of the team to provide to four hospitals (please see list of hospitals below).

Gulls players purchased meals from Surf Side Deli to provide to Sharp Coronado Hospital.

Statement from the San Diego Gulls:

"During this unprecedented time, the San Diego Gulls are looking for ways to support our local community. Through the San Diego Gulls Foundation and our players' direct donations, we are proud to support our community's doctors, nurses and hospital staffs by purchasing meals from numerous local businesses for those on the front lines. We're appreciative and thankful for the care all first responders provide to our community."

Meals were individually packaged to avoid mass handling of utensils and food sharing by large quantity of people. Restaurant's included Gulls strategic business partners and other local restaurants that the company has worked with either this season or in the past.

Hospital locations served food by local restaurants on behalf of the San Diego Gulls:

Sharp Coronado Hospital (Dinner) - Surf Side Deli (meal funded by San Diego Gulls players)

Sharp Memorial Hospital (Lunch) - Dino's Gyros Greek Cafe and Taverna

Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center (Lunch) - Cali Comfort BBQ

Sharp Grossmont Hospital (Dinner) - Chipotle

Scripps Mercy Hospital Chula Vista (Lunch) - Rockin' Baja Lobster

