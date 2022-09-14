San Diego Gulls Name Jeff Glass Goaltending Coach

SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Gulls announced today that the American Hockey League (AHL) club has named Jeff Glass as the team's goaltending coach. Glass joins Head Coach Roy Sommer and Assistant Coaches Jason Clarke and Kris Sparre on the Gulls coaching staff.

Glass begins his coaching career following a 17-year professional goaltending career in the NHL, AHL, ECHL, KHL, and EBEL, concluding with a two-year AHL deal with San Diego. Glass appeared in 15 NHL games with the Chicago Blackhawks in 2017-18, going 3-7-3 with a .898 save percentage (SV%) and a 3.36 goals-against average (GAA).

The Calgary, Alberta native spent parts of nine seasons in the AHL, posting an all-time record of 78-98-7 with a 3.26 GAA, .900 SV% and six shutouts in 218 career games with San Diego (2018-19 and 2020-22), Toronto Marlies (2016-17 and 2018-19), Rockford IceHogs (2016-18) and Binghamton Senators (2005-09). Glass also earned a 6-4 record with a 2.43 GAA and .912 SV% in 11 Calder Cup Playoff games with San Diego. During the 2019 Calder Cup Playoffs, Glass stopped a club record 51-of-53 shots to win the longest game in Gulls playoff history, and fifth-longest in AHL history, in Game 1 of the Pacific Division Finals at Bakersfield.

Originally selected by the Ottawa Senators in the third round (89th overall) of the 2004 NHL Draft, Glass spent seven seasons internationally in the KHL with Barys Astana (Kazakhstan), Sibir Novosibirsk (Russia), Spartak Moskva (Russia), CSKA Moskva (Russia), Lada Togliatti (Russia) and Dinamo Minsk (Belarus). He posted a record of 81-87-30 with a .916 SV%, 2.64 GAA, and 16 shutouts in 218 career KHL games.

In addition to Glass, the San Diego Gulls named Lucas Hurtt as Video Coordinator, Jason McGee as Assistant Athletic Trainer, Drew Smith as Physical Therapist, and Ryan Kelsey as Assistant Equipment Manager.

