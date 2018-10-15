San Diego Gulls Issue Update on Jack Kopacka
October 15, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release
San Diego Gulls left wing Jack Kopacka suffered a wrist laceration from a severe cut and will be out indefinitely until further evaluation.
Kopacka was injured towards the end of the third period of San Diego's 6-5 shootout victory over Ontario on Saturday night. While playing the puck, Kopacka was checked by an Ontario forward and fell where a skate accidentally cut him.
Kopacka is in his first professional season with San Diego, recording two points (1-1=2) in three games, including his first career goal on Oct. 6 at Tucson.
