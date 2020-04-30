San Diego Gulls Coaches Fund Meals for Ronald McDonald House San Diego

April 30, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release





Today, the coaching staff of the San Diego Gulls purchased and donated meals from Surf Side Deli to Ronald McDonald House San Diego to assist in the need to support families of the most critically ill children in our region.

The coaching staff's goal is to bring awareness to the need for individually catered meals, monetary or food donations, or shop online for food supplies to support Ronald McDonald House San Diego. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Ronald McDonald House San Diego has transitioned to providing all to-go meals, both in the House and for day visitors, and there is a need for assistance in providing breakfast, lunch and dinner each day.

Please visit Ronald McDonald House San Diego for more information on ways to help during COVID-19.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 30, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.