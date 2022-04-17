San Diego Gulls Clinch 2022 Calder Cup Playoff Berth

SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Gulls (27-31-3-1, 58 pts.) clinched a berth in the 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs for the fourth time in club history tonight following Tucson's 6-5 loss to Colorado to earn the final Pacific Division postseason position.

The 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs will begin the week of May 2. Please note that opponent, dates and times will be confirmed and announced when details become available. The Gulls Calder Cup Playoffs First Round schedule will be released by the American Hockey League (AHL) at a future date. The 2021-22 regular season ends on Saturday, Apr. 30.

More information on the Gulls 2022 postseason will be released at a later date, including ticket on-sale dates and times, in addition to events surrounding the 2022 postseason.

American Hockey League Playoff Format:

The Calder Cup Playoffs will consist of 23 teams. In each of the AHL's four divisions, all but two teams will qualify for postseason play, creating a playoff field of six teams in the Atlantic Division, five in the North Division, five in the Central Division and seven in the Pacific Division. Teams will be ranked by points percentage in the regular-season standings. First Round matchups will be best-of-three series. The top two teams in the Atlantic Division, the top three teams in each of the North and Central Divisions, and the first-place team in the Pacific Division receive byes into the best-of-five Division Semifinals, with the First Round winners re-seeded in each division. The winners of the Division Semifinals will play for berths in the Division Finals. The winners of each Division Finals series will advance to the best-of-seven Conference Finals. The winners of each Conference Finals will advance to the Calder Cup Finals.

Depending on seeding, the Gulls can host a maximum of 17 home games throughout the postseason. San Diego can finish anywhere between fourth and seventh in the Pacific Division.

A round-by-round breakdown of the potential games is listed below:

Pacific Division First Round: Best-of-three series with a maximum of three home games.

Pacific Division Semifinals: Best-of-five series with a maximum of three home games.

Pacific Division Finals: Best-of-five series with a maximum of three home games.

Western Conference Finals: Best-of-seven series with a maximum of four home games.

Calder Cup Finals: Best-of-seven series with a maximum of four home games.

