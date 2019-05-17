San Diego Gulls Announce Western Conference Finals TV and Radio Broadcast Schedule

SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Gulls announced today the American Hockey League (AHL) club's television and radio broadcast schedule for the best-of-seven Western Conference Finals against the Chicago Wolves. The clubs will meet tonight with Game 1 at Allstate Arena (5 p.m. PT).

NHL Network will air Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals live nationally this Saturday, May 18 beginning at 5 p.m. PT. NHL Network's on-air schedule is available here and local channel listings are available here.

Game 4 of the series on Friday, May 24 will be televised live on FOX 5 San Diego, the local FOX affiliate TV station proudly serving San Diego television viewers, beginning at 7 p.m. PT. In the booth, Andy Zilch will deliver play-by-play with insights and analysis from BJ MacPherson. Troy Hirsch, FOX 5 San Diego Sports Anchor, will serve as host while AJ Manderichio will provide rinkside updates and player interviews throughout the telecast. Post-game coverage will begin immediately following game action.

For all radio broadcasts, iHeartMedia San Diego coverage on XTRA 1360 FOX Sports San Diego and Newsradio 600 KOGO will begin with a 15-minute Gulls pre-game show hosted by Zilch and MacPherson. In the booth, Zilch will deliver play-by-play alongside MacPherson.

All Calder Cup Playoffs games are available on AHL TV, the AHL's streaming platform, on a game-by-game basis or subscription package. Available at TheAHL.com/AHLTV, AHLTV features live streaming of every AHL playoff game in high definition on desktop, laptop, tablet and mobile devices, as well as over-the-top (OTT) platforms such as Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast and Android TV.

Individual game tickets for the Western Conference Finals of the Calder Cup Playoffs at Pechanga Arena San Diego (minimum two home games) are available for purchase through SanDiegoGulls.com/playoffs, by phone with the San Diego Gulls ticket office at 844-GO GULLS or in person at the Pechanga Arena San Diego Box Office. Tickets will be sold at the box office on a first-come, first-served basis.

SAN DIEGO GULLS VS. CHICAGO WOLVES WESTERN CONFERENCE FINALS SCHEDULE:

Game Date Venue Time (PT) TV/Radio__________

1 Friday, May 17 Allstate Arena 5 p.m. AHL TV / XTRA 1360

2 Saturday, May 18 Allstate Arena 5 p.m. NHL Network / XTRA 1360

3 Wednesday, May 22 Pechanga Arena San Diego 7 p.m. AHL TV / XTRA 1360

4 Friday, May 24 Pechanga Arena San Diego 7 p.m. FOX 5 San Diego / 600 KOGO

5* Saturday, May 25 Pechanga Arena San Diego 7 p.m. AHL TV / 600 KOGO

6* Monday, May 27 Allstate Arena 5 p.m. AHL TV / XTRA 1360

7* Wednesday, May 29 Allstate Arena 5 p.m. AHL TV / XTRA 1360

* If necessary

** Broadcast schedule is subject to change without notice

