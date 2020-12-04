San Diego Gulls Announce Virtual Reading Is the Goal Program to Begin January 4, 2021

SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Gulls announced today that the American Hockey League (AHL) club's Reading is the Goal program will be held virtually for the 2020-21 season. Traditionally open only to fourth grade classrooms, the program will be expanded to children of all ages across San Diego County, aiming to reach more students who may be participating in virtual learning. Launched by the Gulls in January 2018, Reading is the Goal is a free program for San Diego students that conveys the importance of reading as the foundation to success and to begin cultivating a love for reading amongst the participants in the program.

This year's Reading is the Goal program begins Monday, Jan. 4, 2021 and ends Friday, April 30, 2021. Participants should make reading their goal by filling up as many daily 30-minute blocks into their daily reading log. Participants may register for the program until March 31, 2021, and reading logs must be submitted by May 4, 2021 in order to be eligible to win one of 10 Reading is the Goal prize packs.

All registered participants will receive a Reading is the Goal bookmark, the opportunity to win books and other special prizes. Participants will also receive a special invitation to join the Gulls' monthly virtual reading event "Gulliver and Friends Make Reading Their Goal," hosted by the club's mascot with a special guest appearance each session.

Reading is the Goal is made possible by the San Diego Gulls Foundation. The mission of the San Diego Gulls Foundation is to facilitate and support programs that produce positive change for children and families throughout San Diego and Southern California by providing educational opportunities, broadening access to the sport of hockey and addressing the health and wellness needs of our community. The program rewards students for their time spent reading per day outside of their assigned schoolwork.

Based off the award-winning Anaheim Ducks Reading is the Goal, the reading program was founded on its contributions to literacy and education, and has raised students' reading proficiency as well as test scores among its participants. The Anaheim Ducks Reading Is the Goal program has received awards from the International Reading Association's (IRA) California and Orange County chapters.

To learn more or to register a child to participate, please visit SanDiegoGulls.com/reading.

