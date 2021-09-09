San Diego Gulls Announce Update to the 2021-22 Schedule

SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Gulls announced today the following time change to the American Hockey League (AHL) club's 2021-22 regular-season schedule:

- Saturday, Feb. 26 at Henderson Silver Knights - game time will change from 7 p.m. to 3 p.m. PT

