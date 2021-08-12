San Diego Gulls Announce Third Jersey Plans for Upcoming 2021-22 Season

SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Gulls announced today that the American Hockey League (AHL) club will debut a third jersey for the first time in team history on Friday, Nov. 26 vs. the San Jose Barracuda (5:00 p.m. PT). The Gulls will hold a customized replica third jersey pre-order beginning today that will run through Thursday, Sep. 30 at 11:59 p.m. PT, giving fans the opportunity to purchase a fully personalized (name and number) replica Gulls jersey for the first time. Following the sweater's debut on the day after Thanksgiving, the Gulls will sport the third jersey on eight other occasions, including the next seven Friday home games and Fan Appreciation Night on Saturday, Apr. 23.

Replica third jerseys with customized name and number will be available for purchase for this limited time through the San Diego Gulls website for $250 for adult sizes and $225 for youth sizes. Pricing does not include taxes and shipping costs. All customized third jersey orders will be available for pick up at Pechanga Arena San Diego at the third jersey debut game on Friday, Nov. 26. Orders that are not picked up that night will automatically be shipped the following week. Fans are encouraged to visit SanDiegoGulls.com/ThirdJersey for more information and to make their purchase.

Tickets for the Gulls third jersey debut game at Pechanga Arena San Diego are currently available through a Gulls Elite membership. Memberships can be purchased for as little as $14 per game ($476) for the 2021-22 season and include exclusive benefits such as free parking, a dedicated members-only entrance into Pechanga Arena, access to exclusive Gulls Elite Member events with Gulls players and coaches, playoff priority, Stella Artois Lounge access and much more. Fans can join the Gulls Elite Membership program or place deposits on mini plan and group ticket packages by calling (844) GO-GULLS or visiting SanDiegoGulls.com/GullsElite. Individual game tickets will go on sale later this summer.

