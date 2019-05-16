San Diego Gulls Announce Details and Events for Western Conference Finals

N DIEGO - The San Diego Gulls announced today the American Hockey League (AHL) club's events surrounding its Western Conference Finals series against the Chicago Wolves. The best-of-seven series begins on Friday, May 17 with Game 1 at Allstate Arena (5 p.m.).

Beginning on Saturday, May 18, the Gulls will host Game 2 watch parties at Dave & Buster's (2501 El Camino Real Ste 140, Carlsbad, CA 92008) and Hooleys Irish Pub and Grill (5500 Grossmont Center Dr. #247, La Mesa, CA 91942). All fans in attendance will receive a raffle ticket from Gulliver and the Gulls Girls for a chance to win prizes, including tickets to Game 3 on Wednesday, May 22 at Pechanga Arena San Diego.

The Gulls will host a Flight to the Cup Playoff Drive on Tuesday, May 21 at Pechanga Arena San Diego from 5-7 p.m. The first 50 vehicles to arrive and drive through the North Parking Lot beginning at 5 p.m. will receive a playoff prize pack and a pair of tickets to Game 3 on Friday, May 24. During the event, fans will be able to participate in a number of games and activities, including street hockey, a car painting contest and an opportunity to win prizes.

All fans in attendance for each home game of the Western Conference Finals will receive a series-branded rally towel. Fans attending Game 4 on Friday, May 24 will receive a light-up wristband upon entry. In addition, Game 3 will feature $2 Bud Lights served until 8:30 p.m. Fans are encouraged to arrive early and be in their seats by 6:50 p.m. for each home game to see a unique pyrotechnic and laser-light show prior to puck drop.

Prior to Game 5 on Saturday, May 25, the Gulls will host a Pregame Tailgate in the North Parking Lot from 5-7 p.m. The event will feature food truck options, $5 Bud Lights, sponsor booths with prizes, street hockey, a guest DJ from the Anaheim Ducks, and the Gulls Girls and Gulliver taking photos with fans.

Gulliver, the Gulls Girls and Street Team will make stops throughout San Diego at various landmarks leading up to Games 3, 4 and 5 to provide fans with a chance to win tickets, playoff prize packs and more during the remainder of the Calder Cup Playoffs. Visit the Gulls Twitter (@SDGullsAHL), Instagram (@SDGullsAHL) and Facebook (Facebook.com/SDGullsAHL) for dates, times and locations of events.

Individual game tickets for the Western Conference Finals of the Calder Cup Playoffs at Pechanga Arena San Diego (minimum two home games) are available for purchase through SanDiegoGulls.com/playoffs, by phone with the San Diego Gulls ticket office at 844-GO GULLS or in person at the Pechanga Arena San Diego Box Office. Tickets will be sold at the box office on a first-come, first-served basis.

