San Diego Gulls Announce Details and Events for Pacific Division Finals

May 3, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release





SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Gulls announced today the American Hockey League (AHL) club's events surrounding its Pacific Division Finals series against the Bakersfield Condors. The best-of-seven series begins tonight with Game 1 at Rabobank Arena (7 p.m.).

Beginning on Friday, May 3, the Gulls will hold Game 1 watch parties at three partner venues, including Dino's Gyros (4705 Clairemont Dr. Suite D, San Diego, CA 92117), Rockin' Baja Lobster in Old Town (3890 Twiggs St., San Diego, CA 92110) and Banzai Bar (3048 Midway Dr., San Diego, CA 92110). Gulliver and the Gulls Girls will visit each partner location during Game 1 and host raffles with chances for fans to win tickets for Game 3 on Wednesday, May 8 at Pechanga Arena San Diego. In addition, each venue will have food and drink specials, and will provide rally towels for fans.

The Gulls will host a Flight to the Cup Playoff Drive on Wednesday, May 8 at Pechanga Arena San Diego from 7-9 a.m. The first 100 vehicles to arrive and drive through the North Parking Lot beginning at 7 a.m. will receive a playoff bag and a pair of tickets to Game 3 of the series. During the event, fans will be able to paint their car windows with the chance to win prizes.

All fans in attendance of Game 3 (Wednesday, May 8) and Game 4 (Friday, May 10) at Pechanga Arena San Diego will receive a free Round 2 rally towel upon entry.

Prior to Game 4 on Friday, May 10, the Gulls will host a Bud Light Pregame Tailgate in the North Parking Lot from 5-7 p.m. The event will feature food truck options, $5 Bud Lights, sponsor booths with prizes, street hockey, a guest DJ from the Anaheim Ducks, and Gulls Girls and Gulliver taking photos with fans.

Gulliver, the Gulls Girls and Street Team will make stops throughout San Diego at various landmarks leading up to Games 3 and 4 to provide fans with a chance to win tickets, playoff prize packs and more during the remainder of the Calder Cup Playoffs. Visit the Gulls Twitter (@SDGullsAHL), Instagram (@SDGullsAHL) and Facebook (Facebook.com/SDGullsAHL) for dates, times and locations of events.

Individual game tickets for the Pacific Division Finals of the Calder Cup Playoffs at Pechanga Arena San Diego (minimum two home games) are available for purchase through SanDiegoGulls.com/playoffs, by phone with the San Diego Gulls ticket office at 844-GO GULLS or in person at the Pechanga Arena San Diego Box Office. Tickets will be sold at the box office on a first-come, first-served basis.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from May 3, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.