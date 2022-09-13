San Diego Gulls Announce 2022 Preseason Schedule
September 13, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release
SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Gulls today announced the American Hockey League (AHL) club's 2022 preseason schedule, which includes one exhibition game prior to the start of the 2022-23 regular season.
The Gulls will play their lone preseason home game on Saturday, Oct. 8 vs. the Ontario Reign (7 p.m. PT), marking the club's first exhibition contest at Pechanga Arena San Diego. Ticketing information and full event details will be released at a later date.
Individual tickets for games in the 2022-23 regular season start as low as $21 per game and can be purchased through SanDiegoGulls.com/Tickets, by calling (844) GO GULLS or at the Pechanga Arena San Diego box office. Tickets will be sold at the box office on a first-come, first-served basis.
Gulls Elite Memberships are the best way to secure tickets for all home games at Pechanga Arena San Diego. Memberships can be purchased for as little as $15 per game ($540) for the 2022-23 season and include exclusive benefits such as free parking, flexible ticket exchanges, a dedicated members-only entrance into Pechanga Arena, access to exclusive Gulls Elite Member events with Gulls players and coaches, Stella Artois Lounge access and much more. Fans can become a Gulls Elite Member by emailing Tickets@sandiegogulls.com.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from September 13, 2022
- Roadrunners Fan Fest Sunday Presented by DentalPros - Tucson Roadrunners
- What to Watch for at the Young Stars Classic - Abbotsford Canucks
- San Diego Gulls Announce 2022 Preseason Schedule - San Diego Gulls
- Reign to Visit San Diego October 8 for Preseason Tilt - Ontario Reign
- Firebirds Expand Coaching Staff with Addition of Stu Bickel & Erik Elenz - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- 2022 AHL Preseason Begins October 5 - AHL
- Flames Open 2022 Prospects Training Camp - Calgary Wranglers
- Hartford Wolf Pack to Host Bridgeport Islanders in Preseason Tilt at Trinity College on October 7th - Hartford Wolf Pack
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent San Diego Gulls Stories
- San Diego Gulls Announce 2022 Preseason Schedule
- San Diego Gulls Single-Game Tickets on Sale Now
- Anaheim Ducks Announce 2022 Rookie Showcase Roster and Rookie Camp Details
- Anaheim Ducks to Participate in 2022 Rookie Faceoff Tournament in San Jose September 16-19
- San Diego Gulls Announce 2022-23 Promotional Schedule