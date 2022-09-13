San Diego Gulls Announce 2022 Preseason Schedule

SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Gulls today announced the American Hockey League (AHL) club's 2022 preseason schedule, which includes one exhibition game prior to the start of the 2022-23 regular season.

The Gulls will play their lone preseason home game on Saturday, Oct. 8 vs. the Ontario Reign (7 p.m. PT), marking the club's first exhibition contest at Pechanga Arena San Diego. Ticketing information and full event details will be released at a later date.

Individual tickets for games in the 2022-23 regular season start as low as $21 per game and can be purchased through SanDiegoGulls.com/Tickets, by calling (844) GO GULLS or at the Pechanga Arena San Diego box office. Tickets will be sold at the box office on a first-come, first-served basis.

Gulls Elite Memberships are the best way to secure tickets for all home games at Pechanga Arena San Diego. Memberships can be purchased for as little as $15 per game ($540) for the 2022-23 season and include exclusive benefits such as free parking, flexible ticket exchanges, a dedicated members-only entrance into Pechanga Arena, access to exclusive Gulls Elite Member events with Gulls players and coaches, Stella Artois Lounge access and much more. Fans can become a Gulls Elite Member by emailing Tickets@sandiegogulls.com.

