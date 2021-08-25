San Diego Gulls Announce 2021-22 Promotional Schedule

SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Gulls announced today that the American Hockey League (AHL) club will host 13 promotional and theme nights, including seven giveaway items during the 2021-22 season. The Gulls return to Pechanga Arena San Diego for their seventh season of AHL hockey in San Diego with the Home Opener presented by Cal Coast Credit Union on Friday, Oct. 22 vs. Stockton Heat, with the first 8,000 fans in attendance receiving a blue Gulls rally towel and orange light-up wristband.

The 2021-22 season will feature Heroes Night (Nov. 5), Military Appreciation Night brought to you by Indian Motorcycle of San Diego (Nov. 6), Gulls Third Jersey Debut (Nov. 26), Winter Wonderland Night (Dec. 18), Marvel Super Hero Night (Jan. 15), Pink In The Rink (Feb. 2), Hockey Is For Everyone Night (Feb. 5), Casino Night (Feb. 19), Star Wars Night benefiting Rady Children's Hospital (Mar. 12), Community Night (Mar. 27), Hockey Fights Cancer (Apr. 2), and Fan Appreciation Night (Apr. 23).

The Gulls will show their support with awareness nights for numerous partners across San Diego, beginning with the return of the Teddy Bear Toss during Winter Wonderland Night (Dec. 18), with all bears to be donated to local charities. San Diego will host Pink In The Rink (Feb. 2) to promote women's health initiatives, cancer research and awareness. On Feb. 5, the Gulls will host their first-ever Hockey Is For Everyone game to celebrate all people who play or watch hockey, while helping drive positive social change and foster a more inclusive hockey community. San Diego will host their second Community Night (Mar. 27) to recognize the club's many community partners. For a third season, the Gulls will host Hockey Fights Cancer (Apr. 2) to unite the hockey community in support of cancer patients and their families.

On Friday, Nov. 26, the Gulls will debut the first-ever third jersey in club history. To commemorate the evening, the first 8,000 fans in attendance will receive a Simon Benoit third jersey bobblehead. The Gulls will continue to wear the new sweaters during their remaining Friday night home games after the jersey's debut, as well as Fan Appreciation Night (Apr. 23).

San Diego will wear six new specialty jerseys in 2021-22 in addition to debuting the club's first-ever third jersey. Beginning with Military Appreciation Night (Nov. 6), the Gulls will wear a new patriotic-themed jersey for two games (also Nov. 10) in support of one of the largest military communities in the U.S. The Gulls will also wear a pink-accented jersey during Pink In The Rink (Feb. 2), a casino-themed jersey for the first-ever Casino Night (Feb. 19), and a lavender jersey for Hockey Fights Cancer (Apr. 2). The Gulls will also don two pregame warmup jerseys, including a Marvel-themed jersey for the inaugural Marvel Super Hero Night (Jan. 15) and a Star Wars-themed jersey on Star Wars Night (Mar. 12).

The promotional schedule will conclude with Fan Appreciation Night on Saturday, Apr. 23, that will continue a Gulls tradition of inviting a group of fans for a "Jersey off Their Backs" presentation on the ice at the end of the game. In addition, all fans in attendance will be eligible to win a variety of additional prizes throughout the evening.

The 2021-22 season will see six themed Bud Light Pregame Tailgates, held two hours before puck drop on select evenings in front of the box office on the north side of Pechanga Arena San Diego. Bud Light Pregame Tailgates will occur Nov. 6 (Military Appreciation Night brought to you by Indian Motorcycles of San Diego), Nov. 26 (Third Jersey Debut), Dec. 18 (Winter Wonderland Night), Jan. 15 (Marvel Super Hero Night), Feb. 19 (Casino Night) and Mar. 12 (Star Wars Night). Each tailgate will feature a $5 Bud Light Truck, food truck options, street hockey, photos with the Gulls Girls and Gulliver, and interactive games for fans of all ages.

Individual tickets to all regular season Gulls games at Pechanga Arena San Diego will go on sale later this summer. Mini Plan packages are on sale now with options including an Eight-Ticket Flex package, a 10-Game Pick 'Em package and a 20-Game Mini Plan. Fans can visit SanDiegoGulls.com/MiniPlans for more information or to place a deposit on a Gulls Mini Plan.

Season tickets for all Gulls home games at Pechanga Arena San Diego are currently available through a Gulls Elite membership. Memberships can be purchased for as little as $14â¯per game ($476) for the 2021-22 season and include exclusive benefits such as free parking, a dedicated members-only entrance into Pechanga Arena, access to exclusive Gulls Elite Member events with Gulls players and coaches, playoff priority, Stella Artois Lounge access and much more. Fans can join the Gulls Elite Membership program or place deposits on mini plan and group ticket packages by calling (844) GO-GULLS or visiting SanDiegoGulls.com/GullsElite.

Please visit SanDiegoGulls.com/promotions for the full promotional and giveaway schedule along with further information. Additional promotional nights and giveaways may be announced throughout the season.

Below is the Gulls 2021-22 promotional Schedule:

DATE OPPONENT PROMOTION/THEME

Friday, Oct. 22 Stockton Home Opener presented by Cal Coast Credit Union/Gulls Rally Towel and Light-up Wristband Giveaway

Friday, Nov. 5 Bakersfield Heroes Night

Saturday, Nov. 6 Colorado Military Appreciation Night/USA Gulls Hat Giveaway Courtesy of Indian Motorcycle of San Diego/Specialty Jersey

Friday, Nov. 26 San Jose Third Jersey Debut/Bobblehead Giveaway

Saturday, Dec. 18 San Jose Winter Wonderland Night/Teddy Bear Toss/Holiday Beanie Giveaway

Saturday, Jan. 15 Abbotsford Marvel Super Hero Night/Gulls Super Hero Poster Giveaway/Specialty Jersey

Wednesday, Feb. 2 Colorado Pink In The Rink/Specialty Jersey

Saturday, Feb. 5 Tucson Hockey Is For Everyone

Saturday, Feb. 19 Ontario Casino Night/Deck of Playing Cards Giveaway/Specialty Jersey

Saturday, Mar. 12 Ontario Star Wars Night/Specialty Jersey

Sunday, Mar. 27 Stockton Community Night

Saturday, Apr. 2 Iowa Hockey Fights Cancer/Specialty Jersey

Saturday, Apr. 23 Tucson Fan Appreciation Night/Scratch & Win Card Giveaway

^All Wednesday home games are Rockin' Wednesday Taco Nights featuring discounted taco concessions from Rockin' Baja Lobster available before and during games

*All Friday home games are $2 Bud Light Nights served until 8:30 p.m.

