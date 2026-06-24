San Diego-Area Elementary School to Receive Custom Wall Ball Lacrosse Mural Through U.S. Bank, PLL and WLL Community Partnership

Published on June 24, 2026 under Women's Lacrosse League (WLL) News Release







SAN DIEGO - Blossom Valley Elementary School in El Cajon, California, will receive a custom "Wall Ball Lacrosse Mural" through a community partnership between U.S. Bank, the California Redwoods of the Premier Lacrosse League (PLL), and the California Palms of the Women's Lacrosse League (WLL). The initiative will also include a $10,000 donation by U.S. Bank to the school to fund sports equipment for current and future students.

The unveiling of the mural, scheduled for Friday, June 26 at 12 p.m. PT, will feature players from the PLL's California Redwoods, WLL's California Palms, and Boston Cannons attackman and U.S. Bank ambassador Marcus Holman, leading students through wall-ball drills and basic lacrosse instruction, along with meet-and-greet opportunities in front of the new mural designed by San Diego-based Pandr Design Co.

The event builds on U.S. Bank's partnership with the PLL and WLL, including its role as the Official Banking and Wealth Management Partner of both leagues and as a founding partner of the California Redwoods and California Palms. Together, U.S. Bank, the leagues, and the school are using wall ball as an accessible way to introduce more young people to lacrosse while supporting a meaningful neighborhood activation in the San Diego area.

"U.S. Bank's partnership with the PLL and WLL is rooted in supporting the growth of lacrosse and creating meaningful connections in the communities where the sport is expanding," said Manuel Rodriguez, San Diego Managing Market Leader, Institutional Client Group at U.S. Bank. "This event brings that commitment to life by combining youth participation, public art, and a lasting resource for students at Blossom Valley Elementary School."

Wall ball is one of the simplest and most accessible ways for young athletes to learn lacrosse. With a stick, a ball and a wall, players can build confidence, improve hand-eye coordination, and develop core skills that help make the sport easier to try and enjoy.

"The growth of lacrosse depends on creating more access points for young people to pick up a stick and experience the game," said Mike Rabil, Co-Founder & CEO of the Premier Lacrosse League. "Together with our fantastic partners at U.S. Bank, we are creating more than one wall ball session, one clinic. We are helping give students a lasting place to learn, play, and connect with a sport that continues to grow across California."

The mural will be designed by Pandr Design Co., a San Diego-based mural company known for bright, large-scale public artwork and community-centered designs. The visual will celebrate lacrosse, movement and California's connection to the sport, transforming the wall ball space into an inviting destination for students and young athletes.About the Premier Lacrosse LeagueThe Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) is a men's professional lacrosse league in North America, composed of eight teams rostered by the best players in the world. Co-founded by lacrosse superstar, philanthropist, and investor Paul Rabil and his brother, serial entrepreneur and investor, Mike Rabil, the PLL is backed by an investment group composed of Joe Tsai Sports, The Chernin Group, Arctos, Brett Jefferson Holdings, The Raine Group, Creative Artists Agency (CAA), The Kraft Group, Bolt Capital and other top investors in sports and media. The PLL is distributed through an exclusive media rights agreement with ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN+. The PLL was named 2023 Best Place to Work in Sports, and 2020 Sports Breakthrough by the Sports Business Journal, and recognized as a 2021 Best Employer in Sports by Front Office Sports. For more on the league, visit www.premierlacrosseleague.com and follow on social media: Instagram (@PLL), Twitter (@PremierLacrosse), Facebook (@PremierLacrosseLeague), YouTube (YouTube.com/PLL) and TikTok (@pll).







Women's Lacrosse League Stories from June 24, 2026

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