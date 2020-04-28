San Antonio Missions to Take Part in MiLB's CommUnity First Campaign

April 28, 2020 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - San Antonio Missions News Release





SAN ANTONIO, TX - The San Antonio Missions today announced they are joining MiLB CommUNITY First, a new national initiative developed by Minor League Baseball™ (MiLB™) in conjunction with Feeding America®, to raise funds for local food banks and to honor individuals risking their lives on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Missions fans are encouraged to visit MiLB.com/CommUNITYFirst through May 31 to donate. Once on the site, fans can choose their donation amount and the San Antonio Missions as the recipient of their donation to direct funds to the San Antonio community. For every $10 donated, the Missions will donate one ticket to a future home game this season or in 2021 to a local hero of the pandemic.

"The Missions are excited to help the San Antonio community in any way during these difficult times," said San Antonio Missions General Manager Dave Gasaway. "Helping others is what Minor League Baseball and our organization strive to do and we feel this effort will go along way in assisting millions of people during these uncertain times. We know our tremendous fans and the San Antonio community will step up and deliver crucial aid to those in need."

School closures, rising unemployment and rising poverty due to quarantine and extended stay-at-home orders have disproportionately impacted people already at risk of hunger and could result in an estimated additional 17.1 million people experiencing food insecurity in the next six months, according to Feeding America. As the nation's largest domestic hunger-relief organization with a network of more than 200 affiliates, Feeding America has projected a $1.4 billion shortfall in the next six months alone.

In response, contributions from Missions fans and Minor League Baseball will help ensure families and individuals across the country most impacted by the pandemic are fed and cared for during these uncertain times. Join the national campaign by donating and selecting San Antonio Missions at MiLB.com/CommUNITYFirst and use #MiLBCommUNITYFirst on social media to show your support.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from April 28, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.