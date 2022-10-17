San Antonio Missions Marvel-Created Logo Revealed

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Missions Baseball Club, in accordance with Major League Baseball, have revealed their Marvel-inspired Missions logo. The logo features Ballapeno and coincides with Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond initiative that was launched by Major League Baseball in 2021.

The Missions are one of 96 different clubs participating in Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond. Major League Baseball began revealing the Marvel-created logos on October 6th and will continue to announce logos until November 17th.

Beginning on November 18th, fans will be able to purchase merchandise containing the custom logo. During the 2023 season, clubs will represent the logo with a Marvel-inspired jersey and hat that will be worn on-field. That specific game will be determined at a later date.

In year one of Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond, San Antonio wore custom Thor jerseys on July 9th against the Frisco RoughRiders. Those jerseys were auctioned off with the proceeds benefitting Down Syndrome Association of South Texas.

For more information on Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond, and to see the other participating teams' logos, visit milb.com/marvel.

The San Antonio Missions are the Double-A affiliate for the San Diego Padres. The 2023 season will be the 121st professional season for the San Antonio Missions. Season seat memberships, as well as group tickets, for the 2023 season are available now. Call 210-675-PARK to discuss pricing for season tickets, group tickets and hospitality. For more information on the upcoming season call 210-675-PARK (7275) or visit samissions.com.

