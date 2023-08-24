San Antonio Missions Announce 2024 Schedule

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Missions Baseball Club announced their schedule for the 2024 season on Thursday. The home opener is currently scheduled for Tuesday, April 9th against the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (Royals Affiliate). Opening day for the Missions will occur on Friday, April 5th on the road at the Amarillo Sod Poodles (Diamondbacks Affiliate).

The 2024 season will once again consist of 138 games with an even split of 69 home games and 69 road games. Most of the games will be played from Tuesday through Sunday with Monday serving as a travel day. The lone exception will be July 1st when the Missions play at Corpus Christi (Astros Affiliate).

The Missions will have four three-game series including the opening series in Amarillo. San Antonio will host Corpus Christi for a three-game series beginning on Thursday, July 4th. The other two three-game sets will be held on the road.

The Missions are scheduled to play the other nine teams in the Texas League with seven of those teams making an appearance at Nelson Wolff Stadium. The Arkansas Travelers (Mariners Affiliate) and Tulsa Drillers (Dodgers Affiliate) are the two clubs that will not be traveling to San Antonio in 2024.

The Missions will play the Frisco RoughRiders (Rangers Affiliate) and Midland RockHounds (Athletics Affiliate) 24 times each in 2024. San Antonio will host the most home games against Corpus Christi (15 games). Frisco and Midland will play 12 games each at Wolff Stadium. Amarillo and the Missions will face-off 21 times with 12 of those occurring in San Antonio.

In the North Division, San Antonio will host a six-game series against the Naturals from April 9th through 14th. The Wichita Wind Surge (Twins Affiliate) and Springfield Cardinals (Cardinals Affiliate) will play 12 games each against the Missions. Wichita comes to The Wolff for a six-game series from April 23rd through 28th.

The 2024 regular season will conclude on Sunday, September 15th with the Missions hosting Springfield for the final six-game series beginning on Tuesday, September 10th.

The official game times and promotional schedule will be announced at a later date.

