"San Antonio, Late Game Heroics!!!"
Published on April 23, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
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Cristian Parano scored a 90th-minute winner as San Antonio FC claimed a 3-2 victory against El Paso Locomotive FC at Southwest University Park on Saturday night in a back-and-forth battle in the first Copa Tejas meeting of the season.
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