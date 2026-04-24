"San Antonio, Late Game Heroics!!!"

Published on April 23, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

San Antonio FC YouTube Video







Cristian Parano scored a 90th-minute winner as San Antonio FC claimed a 3-2 victory against El Paso Locomotive FC at Southwest University Park on Saturday night in a back-and-forth battle in the first Copa Tejas meeting of the season.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 23, 2026

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.