San Antonio FC vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies - Game Highlights

July 12, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

San Antonio FC YouTube Video







Luke Haakenson scored in the fifth minute of second-half stoppage time to claim a 1-0 victory against the Tampa Bay Rowdies at Toyota Field, earning all three points after the Rowdies were reduced to 10 players midway through the second half in Dominic Casciato's first game as Head Coach.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 12, 2025

