San Antonio FC vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC - Game Highlights
March 15, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Jorge Hernandez and Luke Haakenson each scored second-half goals as San Antonio FC took a 2-0 victory against Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC at Toyota Field on Saturday night for SAFC's second consecutive win to open the campaign.
